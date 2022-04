The latest sign that Americans are struggling to make ends meet?

We’re spending less on our pets.

Over the last month, sales of pet supplies dropped by nearly 2 percent overall.

Pet grooming sales dropped by nearly 20 percent, while sales of pet beds dropped 12 percent.

The only increase? Cat litter sales, up 11 percent – so apparently that’s still considered essential.

Some analysts think a drop in discretionary spending like pet toys could be an early warning sign of recession.