Anderson Defense Requests D.A. Be Removed From Case After Claiming Witness Changed Her Story

(Via Alpha Image Library)

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Controversy brewed during the trial against a Wisconsin man for an alleged homicide in 2020.

With the jury out of the room, lawyers for Zachariah Anderson requested that District Attorney Michael Gravely be removed from the case.

The request came after Attorney John Birdstall alleged that a witness changed her story after meeting with prosecutors before the trial.

The defense also added D.A. Gravely to their witness list.

Birdstall told the judge that circumstances surrounding the meeting are suspicious.

Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that Gravely would be sequestered during the witnesses testimony.

The witness said that she went to meet Rosalio Gutierrez at his apartment on the night he went missing, but went to the wrong apartment building.

She only realized her mistake nearly two years later when she was to meet Gravely at Gutierrez’s apartment but was directed to the wrong building by her GPS app.

Anderson is charged with first degree intentional homicide, two counts of felony stalking, and hiding a corpse in Gutierrez’ May 2020 death.