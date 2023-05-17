Anderson Sentenced After Conviction For Murdering Rosalio Gutierrez

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin man convicted earlier this year of murdering a Kenosha man in his apartment learned his fate.

42 year old Zachariah Anderson was sentenced by Judge Bruce Schroeder to life in prison for the 2020 homicide of Rosalio Gutierrez. Anderson will be able to apply for extended supervision after 40 years of his sentence.

Before the judge’s ruling, Anderson addressed the court and maintained his innocence.

Gutierrez’ body has never been found.

Anderson was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide, as well as stalking and hiding a corpse.

Anderson will serve about a decade of time before the homicide sentence sets in-meaning he will be about 90 years old before becoming eligible for release.