Anderson Trial Testimony Reconstructs Police Investigation

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jurors in the Zachariah Anderson homicide trial heard more testimony yesterday about how the Kenosha Police developed their case against the defendant.

Kenosha Police Detective Vicente Correa spent most of the day’s proceedings on the stand.

He said that in the days following the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez police executed a search warrant on Anderson’s property in Mequon based on a stalking complaint against him by the mother of his children.

Det. Correa testified that while searching the property police observed a suspicious van.

Inside investigators spotted bleach spots to match the smell of bleach coming from the vehicle.

There was also carpet ripped out and spots of blood.

That discovery led to another search warrant to search the van in connection with Gutierrez’s disappearance.

Prosecutors allege Anderson used the van to move Gutierrez’s body after murdering him in his Kenosha apartment.

He’s charged with first degree homicide although Gutierrez’s body has never been found.