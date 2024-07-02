Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer.

The band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour.

Wilson said in a statement Tuesday that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover.”

That meant the rest of the shows on the North American tour will be postponed to dates in 2025.

The band says all tickets purchased for the now-postponed shows will be honored and rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks.