Another 3 Month Delay for Setting Trial Date in Highland Park Mass Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) The man accused of the 2022 Highland Park mass shooting made a brief appearance in court Monday, but little new information was released. Robert Crimo III is accused of opening fire on a July 4th parade, killing 7 and wounding scores of others. Many expected the most recent court hearing to bring about a trial date, but both sides of the case say evidence exchange is still ongoing, and agreed to push things back another three months. Crimo is facing over 100 felony counts, and is being held without bond. The next court date is set for December 11th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-11-23)