Another Closure Planned For Highway S in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There will be yet another closure on Highway S in Kenosha County as reconstruction of the highway continues. This closure will start Tuesday August 25th and is expected to last for ten days.

The highway will be closed to through traffic between Highways 31 and H but businesses and residents will have modified access during that time. This closure is in addition to the one between Highway N and East Frontage Road.

Once completed, Highway S will transform to a four lane divided highway between Green Bay Road and the Interstate. The project is expected to be completed late next year.