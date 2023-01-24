Another Former Fellow Inmate Of Mark Jensen Testifies in Retrial

In yesterday’s testimony in the Mark Jensen retrial jurors heard from another former fellow inmate of Jensen’s.

David Thompson testified that Jensen asked him for help silencing witness Ed Klug before his testimony in Jensen’s first trial.

However Thompson-who was facing federal charges for bank robbery at the time-says he had no intention of helping Jensen.

Thompson said he was intrigued by what Jensen proposed but that he was focused on his own case.

Thompson alerted his attorney to the information and struck a deal to testify.

When Jensen’s attorney questioned any benefit Thompson received for testifying-the witness denied it, saying that he still had to serve his time.