KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another Kenosha County School is going to virtual learning after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The Trevor-Wilmot School will be virtual until October 8th.

That change comes a day after Kenosha Unified announced that three schools would remain virtual for a second week, including Bradford, Indian Trail and Lincoln. That remains in place through Friday. Wilmot High School switched to all-virtual late last week.