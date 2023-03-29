Another Search Near Waukegan Harbor Comes Up Empty in Case of Missing Navy Member

(Waukegan, IL) The search for a missing Navy member has continued along Lake Michigan. 21-year-old Seamus Gray was last seen leaving a Waukegan bar in the early morning hours of March 18th. Waukegan police officials say members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), along with search and rescue canines keyed in on the Waukegan Harbor after the dogs indicated or showed interest in an area by the Government Pier. A surface swimmer and divers were involved in the latest search, but Gray was not found. The investigation continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-29-23)