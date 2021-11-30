Another Suspect Charged in Fatal Shootout

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another person has been charged in connection with the November 7th Downtown shootout.

24 year old Michael Hardy Jr of Racine is charged with allegedly helping another suspect escape the scene.

Authorities allege that Hardy drove 24 year old Deonte Brantley to the hospital after he was wounded in the incident in which more than 60 bullets were fired. There could have been as many as six shooters.

The criminal complaint says that Brantley was caught on surveillance video firing shots towards the parking lot of The Vault where the shootout began.

The incident left 28 year old Marquis Wallace dead. Brantley denies the charges.