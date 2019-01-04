Another Suspicious Bottle Found

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating the discovery of another suspicious bottle, similar to two other bottles that were found in Kenosha Wednesday night. Officers responded to the 5200 block of 63rd Street at 6am for a third bottle found inside a residential mailbox.

It was hidden behind mail that appeared to have been delivered over several days. When officers arrived, they noted that the bottle had similar characteristics to the two found on Jan. 2nd. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit responded and rendered the bottle safe.

Officers checked mailboxes within a two block radius and canvased yards for suspicious items. None were found. Investigators continue their work on the case. If you have any information, contact Kenosha Police.