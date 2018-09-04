Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions Have our politics killed American achievement? Yes No View Results Loading ... Can Republicans be called conservatives any more? Yes No View Results Loading ... Has the 24/7 news cycle benefitted Americans? Yes. We are more informed. No. It creates confusion. View Results Loading ... Do you care who takes the NFC North this year? Yes No View Results Loading ... Does political advertising influence your vote? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Water Containment Fails at Foxconn Site Woman Found in Harbor Dies WLIP K-town Report Podcast 9/4/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/4/18 KUSD Students Return to Class Brewers beat Cubs 4-3 in 9th after Yelich beats throw