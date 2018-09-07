Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Colin Kaepernick is a: Hero Hypocrite View Results Loading ... The best athlete ever: David Reigert MJ Serena Williams Mohammed Kaboom Jim Thorpe Michael Phelps Joey Chestnut Walter Rocky Graziano Jesse Owens Steph Curry Secretariat Babe Zaharias Joe Louis Ric Flair Bruce Jenner Tiger Woods View Results Loading ... Was the moon landing an international effort? Yes No View Results Loading ... What cartoon character best describes Bill Lawrence? Homer Simpson Wally Walrus Elmer Fudd Baby Huey A white Fat Albert Wimpy Foghorn Leghorn Eric Cartman Who is Bill Lawrence? Chumlee Peter Griffin View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 9/7/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/7/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/7/18 KUSD; KEA Talk Raises for Teachers Search Resumes for Person in Lake Michigan Democrat Evers supports standing for anthem