Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions Which more forces people to toe the line? The promise of heaven The punishment of hell View Results Loading ... Are there too many laws on the books? Yes No View Results Loading ... What's the best way to reduce drownings in Lake Michigan? Lifeguards Safety rings Warning signs Heavy fines Fences Education View Results Loading ... Is Karma real? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 9/14/18 Cancer survivors Evers, Kleefisch clash over health care WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/14/18 Attorneys set to refile Wisconsin redistricting complaint Red Men Open CCIW Play Saturday Still No Life Rings on North Pier