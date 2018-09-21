Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Should Kavanaugh be confirmed for SCOTUS? Yes No View Results Loading ... The most annoying thing about people is: Riding my bumper in traffic People who only read the headline & know everything about the topic People who run red lights Ditto heads (can't think for themselves) People who graduated high school and still can't make change Pet parents View Results Loading ... Should Bryan Steihl reject Bryce's brother's endorsement? Yes No View Results Loading ... Has today's "gotcha culture" gone too far? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/21/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/21/18 WLIP Game of the Week Preview: Union Grove at Wilmot The WLIP Cash Grab! Authorities: Workplace shooter died of gunshots Sex Assault Suspect Found