Answer Lenny's Poll Questions! Which one is most important to be a good president? Confidence Courage Conviction Compassion View Results Loading ... What single issue will drive you to the polls? Health care Socialism Immigration Social media Corporate welfare The party platform View Results Loading ... Could you survive an FBI investigation? Yes No Are you kidding me? View Results Loading ... Are people more rude today than ever before? Yes No It's a zoo out there. View Results Loading ...