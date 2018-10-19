Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Who needs a pie in the face and what flavor pie should it be?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

How will you vote in the midterms?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Your fav R&B artist/group of all time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The anti Bryce "Deadbeat Dad" ad is:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Walker alleges Democratic foe Evers plagiarized material WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/19/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 10/19/18 Classes Canceled at Central High School WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/19/18 Wisconsin unemployment below 3 percent for eighth month
Comments