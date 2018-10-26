Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! WHO is responsible for the migrant caravan? Democrats Republicans No one. It's a true humanitarian crisis View Results Loading ... My favorite scary movie character: Pinhead Freddie Krueger Chucky Kathy Bates in Misery The Mummy Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction Jason Alien Michael Myers Candyman Dracula Frankenstein's monster Creature from the Black Lagoon View Results Loading ... Which would you rather have? Love Money View Results Loading ... Have our politics finally gone too far? Yes No Bring it on, babe! View Results Loading ... Did Democrats deliberately mail bombs to themselves? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 10/26/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/26/18 Driver Killed in Semi Crash Identified Man Charged With Threats Against A Kenosha Student; School Teen Charged With Making Terrorist Threat Against Wilmot High WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/25/18