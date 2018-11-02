Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Is America in the midst of a new revolution?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Pick 'em:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Pick 'em:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Which party best lives up to its promises?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Which issue will tip the election one way or the other?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should the 14th amendment be repealed?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Convict argues he should have been allowed a haircut Walker promises ‘exact same’ insurance guarantee Referendum Questions Ask Voters About “Dark Stores” and Tax Levy Ground search for missing Wisconsin girl scaled back WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/01/18 Early voting sets midterm record in Wisconsin
Comments