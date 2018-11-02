Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Is America in the midst of a new revolution? Yes No View Results Loading ... Pick 'em: Pritzker Rauner View Results Loading ... Pick 'em: Walker Evers View Results Loading ... Which party best lives up to its promises? Republicans Democrats View Results Loading ... Which issue will tip the election one way or the other? Immigration Health care View Results Loading ... Should the 14th amendment be repealed? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Convict argues he should have been allowed a haircut Walker promises ‘exact same’ insurance guarantee Referendum Questions Ask Voters About “Dark Stores” and Tax Levy Ground search for missing Wisconsin girl scaled back WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/01/18 Early voting sets midterm record in Wisconsin