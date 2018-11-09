Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Was the much anticipated "Blue Wave": A tsunami A ripple Nonexistent Just enough to do the job View Results Loading ... To prevent mass shootings we should: Outlaw ALL guns Outlaw social media Identify and arrest the outlaws before they can kill Leave it alone and hope it will just go away Reinforce the traditional family unit View Results Loading ... What should be first on Tony Evers' agenda? Prison reforms Roads Bring trust back into government Renegotiate Foxconn deal Don't raise taxes Dark stores Legalize pot View Results Loading ... What should be first on J. B. Pritzker's agenda? Pension reform A new sweater vest Legalize recreational pot Root out corruption Legalize sports book Make nice with Madigan Don't raise taxes Transparency View Results Loading ... Should recreational marijuana be legalized across the country? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 11/9/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/9/18 Kimberly-Clark tax break bill to get hearing, vote uncertain GOP leader downplays attempts to limit Evers Conservationists hope Evers will re-energize DNR Evers prepares transition, Republicans look to curb power