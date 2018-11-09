Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Was the much anticipated "Blue Wave":

To prevent mass shootings we should:

What should be first on Tony Evers' agenda?

What should be first on J. B. Pritzker's agenda?

Should recreational marijuana be legalized across the country?

