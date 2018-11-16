Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Will Tony Evers be able to accomplish anything of substance as WI governor? Yes No View Results Loading ... If Evers does accomplish something of substance what should it be? Better roads Reverse Act 10 Increased state aid to cities Middle class tax cut Health care Restoring money to schools View Results Loading ... What will happen with the Migrant Caravan? Someone's going to get shot They'll be sent back Process them and let them in View Results Loading ... Who is most responsible for American paranoia? Politicians Media We the people View Results Loading ... Do you believe in American Exceptionalism? Yes No At one time it was real, but not now. View Results Loading ... Will Madigan work with Pritzker? Yes No HA! View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT One Dead, One Hospitalized in Thursday Shooting WLIP K-Town Rewind 11/16/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/16/18 Crashes Reported in Kenosha County; One Fatality Reported One Killed, Three Others Shot in Two Incidents Yelich Wins N.L. MVP