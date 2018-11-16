Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Will Tony Evers be able to accomplish anything of substance as WI governor?

If Evers does accomplish something of substance what should it be?

What will happen with the Migrant Caravan?

Who is most responsible for American paranoia?

Do you believe in American Exceptionalism?

Will Madigan work with Pritzker?

