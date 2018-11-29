Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Should Tony Evers try to nix the Foxconn deal? Yes No View Results Loading ... Will IL legalize recreational marijuana in 2019? Yes No View Results Loading ... Will the Packers make the playoffs? Yes No What are you smoking? View Results Loading ... Are the Bears Super Bowl bound? Yes No What are you smoking? View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kenosha Approves 2019 Budget WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 11/29/18 Paul Ryan lists immigration, debt as biggest regrets Mt Pleasant Raises Ambulance Fees WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/29/18 Foxconn Exec: We’ll Embrace More Automation