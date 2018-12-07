Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Will WI Republicans legislative assault on the incoming governor's authority More weaken Democrats More weaken Republicans Who cares? All's fair in love, war & politics! View Results Loading ... What issue should the lame duck congress address? Border wall Tax reform Health care Regulating the banks Rational gun legislation Federally legalize marijuana Immigration reform View Results Loading ... Will we have a colony on Mars by the end of this century? Yes No Have another pull off the bong, dude View Results Loading ... Should local police & fire depts. be privatized? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wisconsin incomes rise, poverty decreases Appeals to Scott Walker: Don’t stain legacy, veto bills Person Arrested in Connection to Murder WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/6/18 Walker weighing bill signings Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident