Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Who are the bigger idiots? Our elected officials We the electorate View Results Loading ... Our young men sorely need: Coping skills Social skills Chivalry Discipline Mentors A few summers of manual labor Mom and a Dad at home Work ethic Learn to accept the word NO Less computer face time Boot in rear end View Results Loading ... Does America need a border wall? YES NO View Results Loading ... Will Scott Walker end up in the Trump administration? YES NO View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/14/18 K-Town Rewind 12/14/18 Walker to take action on lame-duck bills this afternoon WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/14/18 Walker Calls For Lame Duck Bills; Makes Kimberly Clark Deal Charges Filed in White Murder