Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

My favorite holiday is:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Will the bump stock ban accomplish anything?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Will you contribute to the Go Fund Me drive for the border wall?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

If Trump wants the wall he should pay for it himself.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/21/18 GOP Senate leader won’t rule out Medicaid expansion Wisconsin unemployment rate at 3 percent for 10th month Person Critical After Crash Sexual Assault Assignment Kenosha Unified WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/20/18
Comments