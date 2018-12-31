Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! The biggest news story of 2018? Scott Walker loses election U. S. pulls out of Syria Climate change Trump, and only Trump Kavanaugh hearings Foxconn Border Wall View Results Loading ... Will you see a drug & chemo free cancer cure in your lifetime? Yes. It's about time. No. Big Pharma doesn't want it. View Results Loading ... How much are we contributing to climate change? Less than 10% 10% 25% 50% 75% 100% Zero. There is no climate change. View Results Loading ... Are media attacks against President Trump unfair? Yes No View Results Loading ... Did you spend more or less for Xmas this year? More Less View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Evers win, missing girl, soggy summer top Wisconsin news in 2018 WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/31/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/31/18 Divers remove woman’s body from vehicle in Lake Michigan Illinois rejects $8M from Michigan for Asian carp project Gridlock, infighting likely on tap for Wisconsin Legislature