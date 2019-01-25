Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Would you kick in $100 or more to help pay for the border wall? Yes No View Results Loading ... Should members of Congress be paid during the shutdown? Yes No View Results Loading ... Should illegals be given the opportunity to get a license to drive? Yes, for one year with proof of insurance paid for that year Yes, but only with an application for citizenship Yes with no qualifications No, because illegal is illegal View Results Loading ... Is Michael Bell in the right? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wisconsin county: No additional charges for Closs suspect WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 1/25/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 1/25/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/25/19 Closings, Cancellations, and Delays Police Released Photos of Robbery Suspects