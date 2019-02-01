Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

What should be the destination of the Lite n' Up grand prize trip?

Who's most at fault for the Foxconn debacle?

Your letter grade for this year's snowplowing:

Should the minimum wage be raised to $15/hour?

Is global warming a figment of someone's imagination?

