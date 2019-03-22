Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Is it time to get rid of the Electoral College? Yes No View Results Loading ... Is marijuana a gateway drug? Yes No View Results Loading ... Is there any real difference between Trump's & Bill Clinton's personalities? Yes No View Results Loading ... Has Donald gone over the line with his attacks on McCain? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Judge Temporarily Overturns Lame Duck Laws Kenosha Continues to Deal With Emerald Ash Borer Kivi Double Homicide Trial Set For Next Month Police Search For Missing Michigan Woman WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/21/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/21/19