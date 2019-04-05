Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Which campaign issue is your biggest turnoff?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Why is there such a low voter turnout in our elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Is American individuality dead?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Did American individuality ever really exist?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/5/19 WLIP Sports Round Up 4/5/19 Attorneys Ask For More Time in Homicide Case Police Investigate Shooting WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/4/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/4/19
Comments