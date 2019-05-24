Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! In light of recent local murders, I'm going to: Buy a bulletproof vest Buy a gun and carry it at all times Nothing. I feel safe on our streets Stay at home behind locked doors Move to a safer location View Results Loading ... Why are our young people turning to guns to settle their problems? Lack of respect for life Lack of self-discipline No proper male role model Don't understand consequences Don't care about the consequences Gutless parenting No stay at home moms Lack of God in their lives Lack of a two-parent household Because the other guy is packing heat Because they're cowards For the power Apathy Too much freedom at too early of an age View Results Loading ... It's much more difficult to parent today than in the past: Yes No View Results Loading ... Does Donald Trump actually want to be impeached? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT One Dead in Car vs Train Crash Police Looking For Suspect in Ax Attack Trial Set in Drunken Rage WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/23/19 Republicans agree on $500 million for Wisconsin schools Racine police are investigating a homicide