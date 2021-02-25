Antaramian Hopes Innovation Neighborhood is “Collision of Ideas”

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that his vision for the Innovation Neighborhood is to make it a haven for aspiring business owners.

The area where the Chrysler Engine Plant once stood is marked for the new neighborhood centered around an innovation center but also includes homes and other features.

Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he hopes it becomes a nerve center of the city.

Earlier this week Governor Tony Evers called for around 10 million dollars in state funds to be committed to the innovation project.