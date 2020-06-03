Antaramian: Mask Policy Shouldn’t Be Controversial

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha officials are still working on requirements for businesses during the pandemic.

There’s still no word on when a measure requiring workers in the city of Kenosha to wear masks on the job could go up for a final vote.

A separate proposed ordinance that would have extended outdoor seating at some restaurants was deferred for two weeks at Monday’s Common Council Meeting.

In an interview with Happenings Q and A Tuesday Antaramian says that the mask ordinance shouldn’t be controversial.

Antaramian says that the mask measure was introduced at the committee level as a resolution, which unlike an ordinance, would not require two readings by the council before coming up for a final vote.