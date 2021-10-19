Antaramian Pushes Back Against Polling Place Misinformation; Defends 2020 Election

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian took the unusual step at last night’s Common Council meeting and passed the gavel to speak during public comments.

The move came after several speakers from the public blasted the city’s proposal for updated polling locations. Some accused the city of trying to make it harder to vote.

While the council approved a plan with just 10 locations, Antaramian said more will be added.

Antaramian cited concerns over Covid-19 as to why it may be hard to staff all the polls. Then the mayor seemed to turn his comments towards the on-going review of the 2020 Election in Kenosha.

The council approved the polling place proposal on a unanimous vote.