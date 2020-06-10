Antaramian Says Outsiders Caused Violence and Looting After Protests

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that he believes much of the violence and looting that struck Kenosha a week and a half ago was from outside actors.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he had no specific information to share but that he believes people from outside of the city came to cause trouble.

As to the city’s response to the concerns of the peaceful protestors, Antaramian announced that community involvement in the process would be key.

The plan for committees will be announced in the coming weeks.