Antaramian Sets Commit To Action Road Map

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Mayor John Antaraminan says that money for police body cams will be a top priority in the 2021 city budget.

The mayor held a press conference Monday announcing some of his vision for the city moving forward from the riots and destruction in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

The “Commit to Action Roadmap” is a long term plan that begins with listening sessions to hear comments from the community which will be an integral part of the process.

Antaramian says Kenoshans needed to make their voices heard, but they do not want outsiders bringing in violence.

According to a press release the roadmap requires leaders to “identify and implement effective strategies dealing with systemic racism and effect core system changes throughout the city of Kenosha relating to police and community relations, criminal justice, employment and education.”

The first listening session is on Sunday September 20th. Details are available on the city’s website.