Antaramian Wants to Fence Off North Pier

KENOSHA, WI–The debate over how best to protect people along the north pier continues. While the Kenosha City Council may look at ordinance changes aimed at using legislation to keep people from jumping off the pier, Mayor John Antaramian has a different solution.

He tells the Kenosha News that he will recommend that council approve plans to fence off the pier. He says he wants the pier closed off because “I don’t think there is any other solution that solves the problem.”

The city continues to work on a lease agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the pier, to place life ring kiosks there. The rings could be thrown out to someone who is in distress in the water.