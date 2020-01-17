Antetokounmpo, Bucks hold off Celtics, 128-123

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 128-123 on Thursday night.

With the victory, the NBA-leading Bucks extended their winning streak to five games.

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Celtics, who took the floor without Jaylen Brown.

The 6-foot-6 forward suffered a sprained right thumb in a 13-point loss to Detroit on Wednesday.