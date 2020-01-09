Antetokounmpo, NBA-best Bucks earn tough win over Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP)—Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds while leading four Milwaukee starters to score in double figures, and the NBA-best Bucks held off the Golden State Warriors 107-98.
Khris Middleton added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee _ with the NBA’s best record at 33-6 _ bounced back with a hard-fought victory against the young Warriors after having its five-game winning streak snapped in a 126-104 loss at San Antonio on Monday.
Draymond Green was back for Golden State after sitting out Monday with a sprained right ankle and had five points, eight rebounds and eight assists.