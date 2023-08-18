Antioch Area Murder Suspect Found Unfit To Stand Trial
August 18, 2023 5:44AM CDT
(Waukegan, IL) An Antioch area man accused of murdering his neighbor, has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. Ettore Lacchei was accused back in April of shooting William Martys, as the 59-year-old was doing yard work. The 80-year-old suspect was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and has been in jail ever since. But a Lake County Judge’s ruling means once a transfer is approved, Lacchei will head to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility, until his mental health is restored. A status hearing on the case is set for September 12th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (