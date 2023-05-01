Antioch Man Arrested, Facing Hate Crime Charge

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced the arrest of a man on hate crime charges. Christopher Williams was taken into custody after a joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement. Williams is accused of directing hateful and violent messages at nationwide Jewish organizations, and a Lindenhurst Synagogue. The 33-year-old faces a pair of felony charges including a hate crime and electronic harassment. Bond has been set at 700-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-1-23)