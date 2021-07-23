Antioch Police Announce a Pair of Gun Arrests in Separate Incidents

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-23-21)

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced a weapons arrest. Officials say an investigation on July 19th led to the arrest of Scott Sewell. The 37-year-old was said to be in possession of a stolen handgun, ammo, and a meth pipe when he was arrested. Sewell is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has been set at 75-thousand-dollars, and Sewell is due back in court next Tuesday.

Two days later, police arrested Trent Erickson. The 19-year-old was said to be in possession of an illegally modified and stolen shotgun. Erickson has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars, and the teen is due in court next Thursday.