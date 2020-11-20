Antioch Police: Rittenhouse No Longer A Village Resident

ANTIOCH, IL (WLIP)–Antioch Police say that Kyle Rittenhouse and his family are no longer residents of the village.

The department made the announcement via social media Friday in response to questions from the community after 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse posted bail and was released from the Kenosha County Jail.

No other information was offered.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide among other charges in the death of two men during the Kenosha riots in August and the injuring of a third.