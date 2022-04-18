Antioch Police Warning Residents After Attempted Home Invasion

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are looking for a suspect or suspects in an attempted home invasion. The incident took place on Friday night in the 100 Block of Dana Court when someone tried to force entry into a home while people were inside. Police say when they arrived they found the front door of the residence to be damaged. A search was performed that lasted into the early morning hours of Saturday, but no suspects were found. Police are asking anyone in the area with doorbell or security cameras to review footage for any suspicious activity. The case remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-18-22)