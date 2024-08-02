Antioch Shooting Investigation Leads to Multiple Charges

Antioch, IL (WLIP)–Antioch Police have charged two individuals in connection with a shooting early Wednesday morning, with additional charges pending forensic analysis.

20 year old D’Angelo Conver faces a Class X Felony charge, while a 17-year-old juvenile is charged with multiple felonies.

Authorities recovered two Ghost Guns, one with an illegal drum magazine and conversion switches.

The investigation benefited from rapid response by multiple law enforcement agencies, with a key traffic stop aiding in suspect apprehension.

Antioch officials praised the collaborative effort and swift action by police and residents.