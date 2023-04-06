Antioch Teen Arrested on Drug Charges, Also Had a Weapon

(Antioch, IL) An Antioch teen is facing multiple drug charges, after his arrest this week. Antioch Police say Robert Julian was pulled over and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Inside his vehicle were nearly 90 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl, as well as meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun. Currently the 19-year-old faces 5 felony drug charges, though officials do expect he will eventually be charged for the firearm. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for May 3rd.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-6-23)