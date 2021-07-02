Antioch Township Man Get Charges Added On to March Indictment

Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-2-21)

(Waukegan, IL) An Antioch area man arrested earlier this year for contacting what he thought were underage children for sex, is facing new charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Steven Tipman was taken into custody back in March after detectives from two different states approached Illinois authorities about their communications with the suspect. He was originally charged with 5 counts of violating his sex offender status and one count of grooming. After an investigation of the 31-year-old’s electronics, he was hit this week with 6 counts of possession of child pornography. Tipman’s bond remains 800-thousand-dollars.