Apartment Building Fire in Waukegan Kills One, One Person Rescued

(Waukegan, IL) A fire in Waukegan left one person dead, and an apartment unit heavily damaged. The blaze was called in early on Thursday morning in the area of Grand and Jackson. The flames were coming from a first floor apartment. Fire crews were able to rescue one person from a second story unit, but discovered a deceased adult male in the affected apartment. That person has since been identified as 38-year-old Ethan Winnett, of Waukegan. No other injuries were reported, and none of the 3 other apartment units in the building suffered any damage. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-20-23)