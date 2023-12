Appeals Court Again Upholds Gag Order Barring Former President Trump From Commenting About Judge’s Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has again upheld a gag order that bars Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel in his civil fraud trial.

A four-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled Thursday that the former president’s lawyers used the wrong legal mechanism to fight the restriction.

The appellate judges said Trump’s lawyers erred by suing trial Judge Arthur Engoron, who imposed the gag order in October after Trump disparaged his law clerk.

They said Trump’s lawyers should’ve asked Engoron to reverse the gag order and then, if denied, fought that decision in a higher court.

The decision came a day after testimony wrapped in the 2½-month trial.